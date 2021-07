A semi-truck carrying 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles crashed into an Arkansas lake Tuesday. The driver and passenger were uninjured despite the trailer tipping on its side on Lake Conway in Faulkner County.

“Glad he only lost $120 in cargo,” one person wrote on Facebook. “It just needs to get a bit hotter outside, add a bit of butter and voila! Bring your own fork,” another person joked.