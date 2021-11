Tropicana is releasing a limited edition toothpaste, which supposedly doesn’t ruin orange juice. They say it offers, quote, “maximum O.J. flavor protection.” A spokesperson said, quote, “It does not include sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) as an ingredient. [That’s] a cleaning agent prevalent in toothpaste that contributes to the bitter aftertaste from brushing your teeth with toothpaste and then drinking O.J.”