Trisha Yearwood’s “She’s in Love with the Boy” becomes the most-heard country song by a woman

Â© Grand Ole Opry, photos by Chris Hollo

Trisha Yearwood was at the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate brand-new Opry member Carly Pearce this week, and amid the celebrations of Carly’s accomplishments, Trisha received a surprise of her own.

The singer’s breakout debut single from August, 1991, “She’s in Love with the Boy,” has officially become the most-listened-to country song by a female artist in the history of MRC Data. In the 30 years since she released it, Trisha’s history-making hit has become one of the most popular songs ever to be released by a woman in country music.

“When people come to a show, I see these girls singing ‘She’s in Love with the Boy’ and they’re like, you know, 15. I’m thinking, ‘How do you know this song?’” Trisha noted backstage at the Opry.

“But now learning that it’s…been heard that many times — it’s just such an honor! It’s so cool!” she continues. “All I ever wanted to do was to be a country music singer, so…for a song in my career to have that kind of ‘life’ just makes me proud.”

In celebration of the song’s 30th anniversary, Trisha released a new, acoustic version of “She’s in Love with the Boy.” That song will find a home on the track list of her upcoming deluxe version of Every Girl, due out August 13.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.