Trisha Yearwood’s cooking up something special for her hero, Linda Ronstadt

From the beginning of her career, Trisha Yearwood‘s made no bones about it: Linda Ronstadt is her musical hero.

Through the years, the two have become friends, with the renowned singer recognizing the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year’s talent. Trisha even filled in as a member of the Trio with Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris when Linda couldn’t make it to back-up George Jones on “Where Grass Won’t Grow” on 1994’s Bradley Barn Sessions.

All told, the Rock-and-Roll Hall-of-Famer only has one tiny beef with the best-selling author and Food Network host: she’s never gotten to eat her cooking. But Trisha’s planning to fix that.

“We’ve been discussing it, and she was gonna come here right before all of the shutdown happened,” Trisha tells ABC Audio. “So it is gonna happen. I’m gonna get her in my house, in my kitchen, I’m gonna cook for her.”

“It will happen, and I will tell you about it. I can’t even believe, you know, like to say she’s my friend is like, like I need a cigarette now,” she jokes. “You know what I mean? It’s like it’s really weird, but it’s so wonderful.”

For the author of Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, which comes out September 28, there’s perhaps no better way to show her musical hero some love.

“She’s been so kind to me, and to have somebody that I admire so much be so nice — really so kind to me — is just… I can’t even. I can’t even talk about it,” Trisha marvels. “I mean, I am talking about it! But, you know, this is pretty amazing.”

Meanwhile, Trisha and husband Garth Brooks have a top-thirty hit with their version of “Shallow.”

