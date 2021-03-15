Trisha Yearwood unveils Williams-Sonoma collection inspired by her late mother

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Trisha Yearwood‘s cooking empire is expanding with a new line at Williams-Sonoma, the Trisha Yearwood Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection, named in honor of her late mother.

Growing up in Georgia, Trisha’s mom, Gwen, balanced three jobs as a third grade teacher, wedding planner and cake decorator. After Gwen passed in 2011, Trisha and her sister, Beth Bernard, found their mother’s old drawings that she used to sketch her original cake designs that are now featured on items in the collection including dinner plates, severing platters, mugs and more, along with a stamp of Gwen’s signature.

“I feel like my mom, Gwen, right now is smiling because they’re so beautiful. They’re elegant and they’re classy, just like her,” Trisha shared in a Facebook video, excitedly opening boxes of items in the collection for the first time.

The Williams-Sonoma line is a precursor to the singer’s new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, which will be released on September 28.

By Cillea Houghton

