Trisha Yearwood to resume filming ‘Trisha’s Southern Kitchen’: “I’m pretty excited”

Trisha Yearwood is returning to the Kitchen.

During her Facebook Live series, Coffee Talk, Trisha revealed this weekend that her beloved cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, is set to resume production in the coming months.

“We’re finally, I think, in a couple months going back into production for another season,” Trisha shared with viewers, adding that the last episode they filmed was in February 2020.

Even with more widespread access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Trisha says the team will continue to follow local guidelines on set to make the environment as safe as possible.

“Everybody on our crew is anxious to get back together. And now that everybody has the opportunity to get vaccinated, even though we’ll be following COVID protocols and masked up, we feel that we can finally talk about safely going into production,” she says. “So I’m pretty excited about that.”

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, which debuted in 2012 on the Food Network, won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Culinary Program in 2013 and was nominated again in 2017.

The country superstar is also releasing her latest cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, on September 28.

