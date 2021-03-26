Trisha Yearwood, Rory Feek revisit “Met Him in a Motel Room” for Rory’s ‘Gentle Man’ album

Gaither Music Group

On June 18, Rory Feek will release Gentle Man, his first solo album ever and the first time he’s been the primary artist on a project since the death of his wife and duo partner, Joey, in 2016.



Ahead of Gentle Man’s release date, Rory has shared “Met Him in a Motel Room,” a duet with Trisha Yearwood that is one of only two songs on the new album that he wrote. A classic country story song with a twist, the ballad follows a woman who’s meeting a stranger at a motel — but their encounter isn’t what you might expect.



“This song is about a woman of the night…sort of,” Rory shared in a recent blog post about the new song. “It’s actually about the emptiness inside us that we try and try to fill, with money and things, with work or with alcohol…only to find that that empty spot inside of us, that all that stuff is supposed to fill…doesn’t.”

The song might be familiar to Trisha’s fans. She also included it on her Prizefighter: Hit After Hit album, which came out in 2014.





By Carena Liptak

