Trisha Yearwood partners with the CMA Foundation to shine a light on the importance of music education

Russ Harrington

Trisha Yearwood is set to be the special guest at an upcoming virtual conversation highlighting the importance of music education. The event is a partnership with the CMA Foundation, and is set to take place during the National School Board Association’s annual Advocacy Institute.

It’s a cause that’s personal to Trisha, the singer explains. “My mom was a third-grade teacher, so I’ve always understood the importance of a good education,” she says.

“She and my dad also encouraged me to participate in talent shows and music events held by my school, church and community,” Trisha continues. “It was that early exposure to music, along with support from my parents and friends, that made me into who I am. I’m an advocate for music education today because I want every child in our country to have the same opportunities I did.”

Trisha’s appearance at the NSBA’s Advocacy Institute will also feature Sarah Trahern, who’s the CMA CEO and CMA Foundation President.

For more information, including details on how to register for the event, visit the NSBA’s website.

