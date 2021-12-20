Trisha Yearwood invites Lauren Alaina to join the Grand Ole Opry: “I still can’t believe it”

Katie Kauss

Lauren Alaina got the surprise of a lifetime when she was asked to join the Grand Ole Opry by one of her musical heroes, Trisha Yearwood.

During her performance on the Opry show Saturday night, Lauren was shocked when Trisha came out onstage and said Lauren’s parents were in the audience, and then proceeded to extend to her one of country music’s highest honors.

“I have the honor of asking you on behalf of the Grand Ole Opry if you would please accept our invitation to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry,” Trisha said as Lauren fell to her knees, sobbing in disbelief.

“This is sort of like a wedding proposal where you have to say yes,” Trisha joked. But it didn’t take much probing from Lauren, who excitedly shouted “yes!”

The former American Idol then shared words of gratitude and admiration for Trisha, citing her as “my hero.”

“I could not have picked a more perfect person to ask me,” Lauren raved. “I was backstage and I was like ‘can you please tell the Opry the only thing I want is to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and then I snotted on stage over it.”

“I have watched this video ten times (at least) and I still can’t believe it. I cry every time I watch. Thank you again to the @opry, @trishayearwood, and @tmac2. One of the most MEMBERable moments of my life,” Lauren wrote in the punny caption on Twitter accompanying the video of the special moment.

The “Road Less Traveled” singer joins fellow contemporary country acts Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini and more who have become Opry members in the past few years.

Lauren is set to be inducted in early 2022.

