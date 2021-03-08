Trisha Yearwood has recovered from COVID-19

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood is COVID-19 free.

The singer shared on Instagram Monday that she’s tested negative for COVID-19. Her husband, Garth Brooks, announced in late February that Trisha had tested positive for the virus and was diagnosed when she was “on her way out of the tunnel.”

“I got the official news that I am COVID negative. Thank you all for your love, support messages and sweet tweets!” Trisha writes while comparing her “incredible husband” to “Superman,” since he didn’t contract the virus but still took precautions to keep their loved ones safe.

In the interest of spreading good news, the country superstar also unveiled the cover for her new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen, that shows her posing in a kitchen by a marble counter adorned with flowers and baked goods.

“Garth said, good news begets good news, let’s share it with the world today and spread the love!” Trisha concludes.

Trisha’s Kitchen will be available on September 28.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.