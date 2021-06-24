Trisha Yearwood gives Every Girl the deluxe treatment, adding three extra tracks

Russ Harrington

Trisha Yearwood is revisiting her 2019 Every Girl album with a deluxe version of the project, which is due out in August.

In addition to new album artwork, the Every Girl deluxe album will feature three new songs, rounding out the track list to 17 in total. The additions include a new song called “I Dare You to Love,” as well as Trisha’s rendition of “Shallow,” her cover from the A Star Is Born soundtrack with her husband and fellow country star Garth Brooks.

Trisha’s also adding a new, acoustic rendition of her debut single and first-ever number-one hit, “She’s in Love with the Boy,” which she originally released in 1991. The re-recording of “She’s in Love with the Boy” celebrates the 30th anniversary of Trisha’s breakout hit.

“This one was so magical,” Trisha says of the process of making Every Girl. “The songs really showed up. I can’t imagine this record without all these songs on there…Everything happens when it’s supposed to!”

Trisha’s Every Girl deluxe album will arrive on August 13. It’s available to pre-order and pre-save now.

