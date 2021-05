Every 17 years, the cicada boom offers a huge boost to the food chain from the bottom up.

Someone polled 35,000 Americans, and one in four said they’d give cicada-based food a shot. That includes 9% who are VERY willing to do it. Another 13% said probably not, but maybe . . . 44% said no way . . . 15% weren’t sure . . . and one in 50 Americans have ALREADY eaten cicadas.