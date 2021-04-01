Toilet Paper Prices Increase Due To Paper Pulp Prices

Toilet Paper prices are on the rise. Cottonelle, Scott and Viva brands says it’s raising prices due to the cost of raw materials rising, including paper pulp. They will also hike prices on Kleenex tissues, hygiene products and Huggies diapers.

