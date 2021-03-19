Tim McGraw’s hitting it hard in the gym in hopes of returning to touring

Big Machine Records and Spirit Music Group

Unless you’ve been living underneath a rock, it’s probably no huge surprise that Tim McGraw is probably hitting it harder in the gym than you are.

But the good news is, he’s doing it in hopes of returning to the road in the not-so-distant future.

So what exactly is the musician, actor, and author up to?

“In the mornings, when I’m home now, it’s a, you know, an hour-and-a-half or so,” he explains. “But touring, it starts out an hour-and-a-half in the morning and then we do twenty laps up and down the lawn carrying weight.”

“And then it’s a break,” he continues, “and then it’s two hours in the afternoon, so it’s a long time.”

Tim’s actually applying something he learned from his days playing sports.

“You know, in touring, our show’s a two-hour show that’s pretty high energy,” he says. “And I learned from my coach early on, Coach Butler, he used to tell us all the time, practice has to be harder than work. You know, practice has to be harder than the game.”

“So, I live by that philosophy when it’s touring,” Tim adds. “It’s like if you work really hard all day long, by the time you hit the show, then you’ve got two hours of doing a show, then it’s fun and easy.”

If you want to find out more about Tim’s fitness secrets, you can check out his 2019 book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life.

On the music front, Tim’s duet with Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided,” is a top twenty hit, as the industry grows more hopeful about a return to touring as more fans get vaccinated for COVID-19.

By Stephen Hubbard

