Tim McGraw + Tyler Hubbard on singing "Undivided" on Inauguration Day: "It’s been one miracle after the next"

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard made a stop on NBC’s Today Thursday to share the story behind “Undivided,” the duet they performed last night during the Celebrating America TV special to cap off Inauguration Day.



“It’s just been one miracle after the next,” recounts Tyler, who wrote the song while quarantined on his tour bus as he recovered from COVID-19 last fall. “It’s so surreal, the opportunity we had last night — even the opportunity to get to sing with Tim, for me, was a huge honor.”

Tim adds that he first heard the song while on a cross-country road trip with his wife, fellow superstar Faith Hill.



“I had to stop at a gas station because I’m so technically challenged, and download the song, and then listen to it,” the singer jokes, adding that the song’s message immediately moved him.



“This song really made me check myself,” he explains. “Am I living up to what I sang five years ago on ‘Humble and Kind’? This song was just an add-on to that, to me.”

The pair gave their performance against the backdrop of downtown Nashville, with a bridge in the background — imagery that they hope lends itself to “Undivided”’s message of solidarity.



“This song’s bigger than us,” says Tyler. “We’re just honored to be able to share such a positive to the world on such a large platform.”

The Celebrating America performance marked the live debut of “Undivided,” which came out just days ago.





By Carena Liptak

