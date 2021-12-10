Tim McGraw set to launch McGraw Tour 2022 next April

Robby Klein

Tim McGraw revealed plans for a new batch of tour dates this week. His 17-stop McGraw Tour 2022 will kick off on April 29 with a show in Rogers, Arkansas.

The run will take Tim to amphitheaters across North America, concluding with a Mansfield, Massachusetts show in early June. He’s bringing “Home Sweet” star Russell Dickerson along for the ride, as well as two rising performers who got their start on social media.

One is Alexandra Kay, who has gone viral with multiple covers of country classics, including a rendition of “Don’t Take the Girl” that earned her praise from Tim himself earlier this year. The other is Brandon Davis, who virtually duetted with Tim on social media this fall for a performance of “Something Like That.”

In addition to his tour dates, Tim is also playing several festivals next year. He’s booked for two Texas events early in the spring, including the San Antonio Rodeo in February and Arlington’s The American Rodeo in March.

Tickets for the McGraw Tour 2022 go on sale December 17 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also a special presale for Citi cardholders starting December 14. For complete dates and details, visit the singer’s website.

