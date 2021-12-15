Tim McGraw says he personally requested that Tom Hanks make an ‘1883’ cameo

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you’re looking forward to seeing Tom Hanks‘ cameo in the forthcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883, you can thank Tim McGraw.

Tim, who stars in the series alongside his wife and fellow country star Faith Hill, says he personally asked Tom to make an appearance in the show. Minor spoiler alert: Tom plays a Union general who shows compassion to Tim’s character — who was a Confederate officer in the Civil War — during a flashback scene, according to ﻿Deadline﻿.

“Tom and [his wife] Rita [Wilson] and Faith and I have been friends for a long time,” Tim tells ET Online, explaining how he convinced the film star to join 1883‘s cast. “So I gave Tom a call and just asked. He goes, ‘Tell me when to be there.’ And he showed up and did it and he killed it. Of course, he’s Tom Hanks, so he’s gonna.”

The pair’s megawatt friendship isn’t quite as surprising as it sounds. Tim and Tom’s gigs have overlapped on occasion, such as during the January 2021 Celebrating America primetime television special. Tim performed on that event, and Tom hosted it.

Also, in addition to being an actor, Rita Wilson is a singer-songwriter whose musical inclinations fall inside the country genre. Faith even contributed vocals to her 2012 solo debut, AM/FM.

1883 premieres on Paramount+ on December 19.

