Tim McGraw & Faith Hill heat things up with a steamy love scene in the newest ‘1883’ teaser

A new, extended teaser for the Yellowstone prequel 1883 includes a romantic moment between co-stars and real-life husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The clip shows Tim and Faith’s characters in a bath together, sharing a passionate kiss. Both stars appear elsewhere in the clip, too, along with other co-stars like Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

1883 is described as “a stark retelling of Western expansion” and will follow “the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America…Montana.”

Tim and Faith play James and Margaret Dutton, the “patriarch and matriarch” of the Dutton family. When it was announced that the superstar couple were going to appear in the series, Tim described the role as a “dream job.”

“[Show creator] Taylor [Sheridan] has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity,” he noted. “The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life.”

Yellowstone follows the current generation of the Dutton family. 1883 premieres December 19 on Paramount+.

