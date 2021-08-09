Tim McGraw enlists his daughter, Audrey, in a starring role for his “7500 OBO” video

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

On Friday, Tim McGraw will premiere the music video for his new track, “7500 OBO,” and the singer has a special surprise to share: The clip stars his youngest daughter, Audrey.

Tim broke the news on Instagram this week, sharing a snapshot of himself and Audrey standing together in front of a blue Ford F-150. Tim also reminded fans to tune into YouTube to watch the premiere. After the video airs, YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to a special afterparty featuring an interview and performance.

“7500 OBO” is the latest single to come off of Tim’s Here on Earth album, which came out in 2020. The song tells the story of “an ‘06, stick-shift dark blue F-150” that he just can’t bear to keep due to the memories and heartbreak that he associates with it.

Audrey is the youngest of Tim’s three talented daughters with his fellow country star wife, Faith Hill. Earlier this year, the singer also shouted-out his fatherly pride to daughter Maggie after she graduated from Stanford University, while his third daughter, Gracie, has demonstrated plenty of her own musical talents on social media videos.

For their part, Tim and Faith are also expanding their skill sets: The musical couple will star in a prequel to the Yellowstone TV series, it was announced last week.

