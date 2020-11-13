Tim McGraw assembles greatest hits collection, shares bonus “Redneck Girl” duet with Midland

Courtesy of Big Machine Records / Spirit Music Group

Tim McGraw has unveiled plans for a greatest hits record called McGraw Machine Hits: 2013-2019. The new album will take a look back at 12 fan-favorite tracks from Tim’s highly prolific 2010s stint on Big Machine Label Group, a label he returned to early this year.

The collection includes hits like “Shotgun Rider,” “Top of the World,” “How I’ll Always Be” and many more. McGraw Machine Hits drops on November 20, just a week after Tim announced it.



“Every now and then you want to go back and hear a collection of songs exactly as you remember them,” Tim says. “Even to go re-record doesn’t feel right, because there’s something magical about what happened there when it happened.”

But while Tim isn’t changing up his winning formula with the hit songs, he is including something extra on his new record. The singer has added in three bonus tracks, beginning with his 2019 song, “Drive.”

Next, he reimagines Florida Georgia Line’s “May We All” in a duet performance with the hitmaking duo. Another of the bonus tracks is a cover of The Bellamy Brothers’ 1982 hit, “Redneck Girl,” which Tim recorded with country trio Midland.



Ahead of the McGraw Machine’s release, Tim’s sharing his take on “Redneck Girl” with fans.





