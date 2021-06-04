“Throw It Back”: Keith Urban joins forces with Breland once again for a new banjo-studded banger

Art Courtesy of Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records

Keith Urban and Breland have already proved just how fruitful their collaborations can be with the release of “Out the Cage,” a duet on Keith’s recent album, The Speed of Now Part 1. Now, the pair have reunited for another song, “Throw It Back.”

While “Throw It Back” isn’t the first team-up fans have heard from the two artists, Breland says that it’s actually the first song they collaborated to make. They co-wrote “Throw It Back” in June of 2020.

“‘Throw It Back’ is the first song Keith and I ever worked on together, and despite it being so sonically left of center, he immediately recognized it as a special song and started adding his iconic flavor to the record,” the rising artist recounts. “You’ll be able to my and Keith’s energy flowing not only in the song but in the video, which we helped shape together as well.”

Urban and Breland released a music video to go along with “Throw It Back” the same day the song came out.

“Breland is my brother from another mother. I LOVE creating with him,” Keith adds. “Everything is so simpatico and matter-of-fact — here it is! I’m stoked that a song written from our very first time writing together…is finally coming out.”

Keith is just one of many A-List country artists that Breland has teamed up with recently. He also has duets out with Gary LeVox, Sam Hunt, Mickey Guyton and more.

