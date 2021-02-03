Thomas Rhett’s Dos Primos Tequila is a labor of love for two cousins

Dos Primos Tequila Company/Luxco

For Thomas Rhett, his new Dos Primos Tequila is basically an exercise in togetherness with one of his favorite people, his cousin Jeff Worn.

“Jeff and I are obviously third cousins, but we’ve grown up like brothers pretty much,” TR points out. “And honestly, we’re best friends.”

“But we’ve been trying to get our families together a lot,” Thomas continues, “because it’s easy for us to kind of grow apart, because Jeff lives in Valdosta [Georgia]. I live in Nashville. I’ve got three kids. He’s got three kids. We always try to go to Telluride, Colorado, every year to ski with each other.”

It was on one of those annual trips where the pair’s tequila dreams were born.

“About three-and-a-half years ago, we were skiing, and Jeff and I went out to a restaurant and were just trying a bunch of different tequilas,” Thomas Rhett recalls. “Our waitress kept bringing us different types to try.”

“And when me and Jeff get into anything,” TR explains, “we go in head over heels on it, whether it’s hunting or fishing or anything outdoors, like we go hard in the paint on it.”

“And so we woke up the next morning,” he goes on, “got on a ski lift — and we’ve been talking about developing a company together. We didn’t know what it was gonna be. And we looked to each other, and we were like, ‘Dude, I have no idea what this means, but let’s start a tequila company.'”

Appropriately, Dos Primos is Spanish for “two cousins.” You can visit DosPrimosTequila.com to find out more.

Meanwhile, TR’s must career continues going strong, as “What’s Your Country Song” is already in the top ten, even though it’s only been out since November.

By Stephen Hubbard

