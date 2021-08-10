Thomas Rhett’s cowboy hat collection is the star of his first-ever TikTok dance

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In the spirit of his fun-loving new song, “Redneck Be Like,” Thomas Rhett is trying something new. The singer grabbed a dozen or so of his closest friends to help him pull off a TikTok dance set to his new single.

It’s his first-ever dance on the social media app, and the singer jokingly wrote in his caption, “Never thought I’d see the day where I’d be doing a TikTok dance, but here we are.”

The clip is set to the chorus of “Redneck Be Like,” and shows off Thomas’ choreographed dance moves. But the real star of the show is his hat collection: The singer and his backup dancers all wear cowboy hats in the video, which is filmed in front of a wall decorated with — you guessed it — even more hats.

As it happens, Thomas’ wall of hats — and the room in his house where they reside — was featured in the August/September 2021 issue of House Beautiful. In the magazine, the country star and his wife, Lauren, invited fans inside their Nashville-area home, with designer April Tomlin explaining the inspirations behind their home decor.

According to the article, TR’s hat wall was assembled from his own personal collection of cowboy hats, supplemented with others found on Etsy, and is located in a “low-key eating area in the basement” of his home.

On TikTok, the singer invited fans to tag him in their own versions of the “Redneck Be Like” dance.

You can also catch Thomas’ live performance of “Redneck Be Like” when he hits the road for the return of his The Center Point Road Tour this week.

