Thomas Rhett’s 2020 "silver lining" was learning to slow down

Thomas Rhett learned a valuable lesson in 2020 that he plans to carry with him into the new year.

The singer acknowledges that a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a myriad of challenges for many people, and commends the tireless efforts of teachers and other frontline workers.

“2020 has definitely been hard in many ways, especially for a lot of different families who have either lost work or people that have been on the front lines working in hospitals, or teachers trying to teach three-year-olds how to learn their letters and their numbers,” he says.

But the “Life Changes” hit maker adds that spending the year off the road has had a few positive side effects for him and his family.

“…For us, I think 2020 has had several silver linings, and for me, I think I was going at such a rapid pace that 2020 definitely forced me to slow down,” he describes. “And so I hope I can take that mindset back into 2021.”

Thomas recently announced that he is taking a break from social media after receiving backlash for posting photos from a vacation he and wife Lauren took to Cabo.

