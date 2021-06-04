Thomas Rhett tells the story of how he and his wife found out she was pregnant with baby number four

Disney

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, have always wanted a big family. But still, they were pretty surprised to see a positive pregnancy test during a ski trip to Colorado to celebrate the singer’s 31st birthday.

“We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying she was just feeling nauseous,” Thomas recounts to People, saying that it didn’t immediately dawn on him that she might be experiencing early pregnancy symptoms.

Finally, he jokingly wondered if Lauren could be pregnant, but she was adamant that she wasn’t.

“She was like, ‘There’s no way I could be pregnant.’ And I was like, ‘Well, there’s definitely a way,’” the singer goes on to say. “And we went and got a pregnancy test, and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test.”

While the news may have been unexpected, the couple was so excited that they called their family from Colorado to tell them. “It’s just wild. We always wanted five kids, so we’re just kind of working our way there,” Thomas continues.

Two months later, they let fans in on their secret, too. Thomas announced their next addition during a show in Fort Worth Texas, also telling fans that the baby will be their fourth daughter.

When she arrives, baby girl number four will join big sisters Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love. The youngest member of the household is due to arrive in November.

