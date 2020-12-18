Thomas Rhett takes Instagram hiatus for a break from “negativity” in the comments section

ABC

Thomas Rhett will be taking some time over the holidays to tune out social media.

The singer garnered some blowback on Instagram recently after posting snapshots of a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The photos showed Thomas and his wife Lauren enjoying the beautiful beaches and even making friends with a sea lion.



However, all some of his followers saw was a reckless trip during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per CMT, commenters criticized Thomas for his “tone deaf” post, opining that he was flaunting his “pandemic privilege” at a time when many of his fans are struggling to make ends meet and staying home to stop the spread of the virus.



After this “vacation shaming,” the singer decided to take a step back from his social media, explaining in his Instagram stories that he planned to take a break.

“Gonna hop off Instagram for a while,” Thomas wrote. “Too much negativity on an app that I spend too much time on. I wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy holiday.”

After his holiday break, the singer is likely to return with a busy year ahead. He’s been hinting at plans for a new album, and “What’s Your Country Song,” the lead single from that as-yet-unannounced project, recently broke into country radio’s Top 20.

Thanks for the good times Cabo pic.twitter.com/XSXjjhR9qI — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) December 14, 2020





By Carena Liptak

