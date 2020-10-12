Thomas Rhett says wife Lauren Akins "makes life better" in sweet anniversary post

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett has nothing but glowing remarks for his wife Lauren Akins as they celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

The country superstar took time to reflect on the couple’s milestone in an Instagram post today. Comparing their years of marriage to a whirlwind, Thomas calls his wife and mother of their three children a “fighter” who chooses “love” every day.

“Happy 8 year anniversary @laur_akins. I seriously feel like we got married 6 months ago. I have loved every second of our journey together,” he writes in the thoughtful post.

“You are my rock, my inspiration and the woman that simply just makes life better,” he continues, sharing his sweet words alongside a photo of Lauren cuddling with their three daughters, 4-year-old Willa Gray, 3-year-old Ada James and eight-month-old Lennon Love.



According to the post, the couple plans to spend the day relaxing via napping and Netflix.

The couple married in 2012 in their home state of Tennessee. Thomas’s wife and children have been the inspiration behind many of his hit songs, including “Die a Happy Man” and “Life Changes.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.