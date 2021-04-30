Thomas Rhett says his three daughters each have their own personalities, from “nurturing” to “firecracker”

ABC

Thomas Rhett is more than just a country star: He’s also a proud dad to three young girls, each of whom is quickly growing into their own distinct personality, he told People recently.

Five-year-old Willa Gray is the oldest of the bunch, while Ada James is the middle child at three years old, and Lennon Love — who turned a year old in February — is the youngest.

“Willa Gray is a mother spirit, a nurturer spirit,” Thomas recounts. “If Ada James or Lennon is crying, she’s the first one over there to be like, ‘Are you okay? Do you need your blanket? Want me to get you a bottle of milk?’”

But his two younger children are a little fiestier, the singer admits, describing his middle daughter as “extremely sassy.”

“The first person to say, ‘Hey baby, let’s go get on our pajamas,’ gets ‘Well, I don’t really want to right now.’ And then you’ve got Lennon, who’s just starting to talk, and she’s just as much of a firecracker as Ada James,” Thomas says, adding, “They’re all so different, yet they’re all so loving, and they all have their own unique personalities.”

While his girls might be little for the time being, TR knows they aren’t going to stay that way forever. He reflects on life as a parent in songs like “Remember You Young” and, more recently, “To the Guys That Date My Girls,” which comes off of his new album, Country Again: Side A.

