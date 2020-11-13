Thomas Rhett reaches back for childhood memories in “What’s Your Country Song” video

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

In his new single, “What’s Your Country Song,” Thomas Rhett evokes cherished memories of growing up in a small town. Now, the singer’s giving his heartstrings-tugging “small town anthem” a visual treatment to match.

The clip is all about family and growing up in the countryside, complete with images of corn fields, picnics, high school football games and more.



“The lyrics of this song stir up so many vivid memories for me; I think everyone has that one song that takes them back to a specific moment in time,” Thomas points out. “I wanted the music video to visually capture that same thing and instantly transport anyone watching back to that familiar feeling or place in their mind.”

“What’s Your Country Song,” which came out earlier this month, is the first preview into the singer’s as-yet unannounced fifth studio album.



Thomas says he wrote the song while on the road last year in Dallas, alongside a number of his frequent collaborators — including his dad, in-demand songwriter and ‘90s star Rhett Akins.



The new music video comes out on the heels of a big week for Thomas. Not only was the singer nominated at this year’s CMA Awards, but he and his wife, Lauren Akins, announced on Wednesday that they’re hosting this year’s CMA Country Christmas special.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.