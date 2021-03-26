Thomas Rhett mounts a full-band livestream event from Nashville to celebrate his album release

The Valory Music Co.

As excitement brews for Thomas Rhett’s next album, Country Again: Side A, the singer is planning a special, one-night-only event to celebrate release day.

On April 30, TR will host a livestream event called Thomas Rhett One Night Only from Nashville, inviting fans from around the world to hear him play the new songs live with a full band behind him.



“It’s been a year and a half since I last played a live show,” Thomas explains. “It’s been good to keep sharing music in all the ways we’ve made work (mostly in front of my plaid curtains), but we really wanted to take it up a few notches until we can safely get back out there on the road. It’ll be where we play some new stuff for the first time and have a chance to share what the songs mean to me!”

You can now pick up tickets to the show, and also purchase VIP packages for a post-show Q&A with Thomas.



The lead single from Country Again:Side A is “What’s Your Country Song?,” which just went number one at country radio earlier this week. That song marks Thomas’ 11th consecutive chart-topping hit, and extends his reign as the country singer with the longest-running streak of number-one songs.





By Carena Liptak

