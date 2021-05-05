Thomas Rhett is “embracing the dad life” in all the stereotypical ways

ABC

Thomas Rhett opens up about life as a dad to three daughters on his newest album, Country Again: Side A. Especially during his year off the road due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the singer has dedicated much of his time to family life, and he’s ready to embrace all the cheesy dad stereotypes.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m wearing a polo at 4:30 on a Tuesday,” the singer deadpanned during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, gesturing to his shirt.

“I mean, my bus is just filled with nothing but kid toys,” Thomas continues, holding up a pink-and-white stuffed unicorn as an example. “My shorts are getting shorter. I’m taking a camera everywhere I go. And [I’m] really just embracing the dad life.”

The singer’s youngest daughter, Lennon Love, was born in February 2020, just a month before the onset of the pandemic. She’s never seen her country star dad play a show, although that might change soon.

As country artists like Eric Church and Kane Brown plot their return to the road this fall, Thomas is also looking ahead towards his future in live music, beginning with an upcoming string of shows at Forth Worth, Texas honky-tonk Billy Bob’s.

