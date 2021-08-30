Thomas Rhett is “borderline crying” at daughter Willa Gray’s drawing

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Thomas Rhett admits that a picture his five-year-old daughter Willa Gray drew for him has him in tears.

Thomas shares on Instagram that Willa was instructed at school to draw a picture of a valuable lesson they learned from a friend. The result is a colorful sketch of Willa in a rainbow dress, shoes and hair to match, while her country superstar dad is portrayed in an all-black outfit with a pompadour hairstyle and wife Lauren Akins is merely a head with giant blond hair.

“I learned from my dad no fear!” Willa writes on the picture.

“Willa Gray’s teacher had her draw a picture of something they learned from a friend. She chose me and I’m borderline crying,” Thomas captions the photo.

“This is the sweetest and Lauren Akins’ hair is accurate,” Cassie Kelley, wife of Lady A‘s Charles Kelley, shares in the comment section, while fellow friend Hayley Hubabrd simply writes, “Aww.’

Clearly the couple’s eldest daughter is taking after her father, as Willa also recently wrote her first song.

