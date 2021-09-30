Thomas Rhett heads south for inspiration for new daughter’s name

Katie Kauss/ABC via Getty Images

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, will welcome their fourth daughter later this year, and they are already pretty close to picking out a name. The couple, parents to Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love, are looking to a Southern state as a possible inspiration for their upcoming baby girl.

“This has been hard, just because you put so much thought in the first one, and second one and the third, and you’re like, ‘Well we have to spend a lot of time on this one as well,'” Thomas tells ET Online. “And so we’ve gone back and forth and thinking about state names, thinking about flower names, thinking about places that we love. Could that resonate into a name?

“So we’ve landed on a couple,” he added, sharing the name that is currently at least a top contender for his next daughter.

“Georgia is my first choice,” he says. “I love the name Georgia for a girl.”

The new baby is due in November.

