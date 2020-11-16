Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett among ‘CMA Country Christmas’ performers

CMA

Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay and Lady A are among those decking the halls this year as performers on 2020 CMA Country Christmas.

The lineup for the CMA annual holiday show covers the country spectrum, with Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and Little Big Town also slated to perform, along with a special performance by Darius Rucker and acclaimed violinist Lindsey Stirling.

Thomas and his wife Lauren Akins will host the show, which was filmed for the first time without a live audience in September.

CMA Country Christmas Executive Producer Robert Deaton says that the 2020 soiree is modeled after the classic Christmas specials from the 1960s and 70s, like that of Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra, “where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit. That was what we wanted to create for this year’s show.”

The 11th annual show will air on Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

