Thomas Rhett continues streak of most consecutive #1 hits on country radio with "What’s Your Country Song?"

ABC

With “What’s Your Country Song?” Thomas Rhett continues his reign of having the most consecutive #1 country hits of any other artist on country radio.

Thomas achieved the feat by simultaneously topping both the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs chart this week with his latest track, which becomes his 11th consecutive #1 song.

“What’s Your Country Song?” is Thomas’ 17th #1 hit overall and the lead single off his forthcoming double album, Country Again: Side A, out on April 30.

“I can hardly wrap my mind around seventeen. What an unreal way to kick off this new chapter of music,” Thomas says. “I’m so grateful to the fans and radio for reacting to this one right away after I played a little of it on Instagram basically a year ago — it’s crazy to see it all come full circle. I cannot wait to share the rest with y’all!”

The new album follows 2019’s Center Point Road, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.