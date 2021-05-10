Thomas Rhett announces he’s expecting his fourth daughter with Lauren Akins

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA

Thomas Rhett had the perfect way to celebrate Mother’s Day. The country star announced Sunday that his family of five is adding one more, revealing he and wife Lauren Akins are expecting another little girl.

“Well… we are pregnant again,” gushed Thomas while sharing a picture of him and Lauren putting their hands on her growing stomach. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play “to the guys that date my girls” my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said “you can tell them if you want” so anyways, now you know.”

The Grammy nominee noted he is “pumped” that he’s having another girl.

Thomas also joked about the downside of being a #GirlDad, adding, “Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day!”

“Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table,” the “Die a Happy Man” singer concluded, closing out the big reveal with a sobbing emoji.

Lauren also shared the delightful news to her Instagram, writing, “SURPRISE!! he just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown.”

Noting that the big reveal came “just in time for Mother’s Day,” she added, “Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”

Among the flood of well wishers extending their congratulations to the happy couple was Thomas’ fellow country stars Shay Mooney and Maren Morris.

“It’s gonna be Pride & Prejudice up in that house! Congratulations, y’all,” said Morris while the Dan + Shay singer exclaimed “Congrats you guys!!!!”

Thomas and Lauren share five-year-old Willa Gray, three-year-old Ada James and Lennon Love, who’s 1.

