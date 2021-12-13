Thomas Rhett and Parker McCollum lead a campfire sing-along to a song by a ‘Yellowstone’ star

ABC, ABC/Randy Holmes

Thomas Rhett and Parker McCollum joined forces for a sing-a-long around the campfire this weekend.

In a series of photos and videos taken by athlete Aaron R Davis that were re-shared by Thomas on Instagram Stories, it appears that the hit country singer had an adventurous weekend outdoors that included duck hunting and backyard football with friends.

But a highlight of the experience came when Thomas and fellow country star Parker gathered for a fireside performance of Ryan Bingham‘s “Southside of Heaven,” with Parker playing guitar while he and Thomas sang, “‘Cause I’ve been lost on them back roads/ And many times, I’ve gone blind/ Losing faith in my family/Had drew me out my damn mind.”

“Southside of Heaven” is featured on Ryan’s 2002 album, Wishbone Saloon. Ryan is an Academy Award-winning singer and songwriter who appears as the character of Walker in the hit series Yellowstone.

When they’re not harmonizing together around a bonfire, both Thomas and Parker are currently climbing the charts with their respective hits, “Slow Down Summer” and “To Be Loved by You.”

