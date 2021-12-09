Thomas Rhett and his family are “already in the chaos phase,” so what’s one more baby?

ABC

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed baby Lillie Carolina to the family last month, and that brings their total of young children up to four: They’re already parents to six-year-old Willa Gray, four-year-old Ada James and one-year-old Lennon Love.

“Watching a child being born is legit a miracle,” Thomas wrote on social media when he introduced his youngest baby girl. “4 under 6 here we go!”

And while he knows it’ll be a lot of work, the singer says he and his wife aren’t too phased. “I think after having three kids, I don’t feel like me and Lauren could be shocked anymore,” he says with a laugh.

“I do know that four is a lot, but we’re already kind of in the chaos phase with young kids — one in kindergarten, one in preschool, one still in diapers and then an infant,” Thomas continues. “We’re just gonna have to re-learn how to prioritize our time.”

After all, having a crowded family table has always been a dream for Thomas and Lauren.

“I do know that it’s gonna be stressful, but, you know, we always wanted a big family, and we’re just looking forward to it,” he adds.

The “chaos phase” of four kids kicks off this holiday season: Lauren recently shared a holiday selfie of all six members of the family together in matching Christmas outfits.

