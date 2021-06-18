This summer, Luke Bryan wants you to stop chuggin’ and start sippin’…in the pool

ABC/Christopher Willard

Luke Bryan wants you to take some time to chill out and relax this summer — and keep cool at the same time.

He’s teamed with Lipton Iced Tea to give people the chance to win an inflatable, adult-sized “Lipton Sunshine Pool.” “We’re just spreading some summer vibes around,” he tells ABC Audio.

“They sent me one,” he says of the bright yellow pools. “I took some pictures, put a bunch of Lipton iced tea in it and it just kinda gets you ready for the summer.”

“I mean, it’s been a crazy year and a half. But…me and Lipton, we want everybody to stop chuggin’ and start sippin,’ y’know?” Luke adds. “Relax! Enjoy the summer and chill out a little bit!”

Luke will be relaxing this weekend as he celebrates Father’s Day — and he hints that he may get the Lipton pool involved in the festivities.

“We may actually incorporate the pool into a prank at some point,” he teases. “But, yeah, I’m certainly going to be with my boys on Father’s Day…we always try to try to do some fishing activities, and I try to get my my boys and my dad incorporated. So, you never know! You never know where the yellow pool will come in!”

Luke’s got to do his relaxing now, though, because next month, he kicks off his Proud to Be Right Here tour, which gets underway July 8 in Syracuse, NY.

To win your own inflatable pool, just share a photo or video of how you’re taking time out to relax this summer and tag @LiptonUSA on Instagram or @Lipton on Twitter and use the #SippinWithLipton #Sweepstakes hashtag. You have from now until June 20 to post.

