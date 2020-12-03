This Newborn Is Almost As “Old” As It’s Parents!

via USA TODAY : Tina and Ben Gibson spent years praying for a baby – but infertility stood in the way.

Now, the couple have two babies thanks to groundbreaking medical science. The Gibsons’ most recent child was born Oct. 26, thanks to an embryo adoption that’s put little Molly Everette Gibson into the world record books.

Molly breaks the record of her older sister, Emma Wren Gibson, who was born in 2017 after a similar process of transferring a thawed then 24-year-old donated embryo for Tina to carry.

Molly’s embryo dates back to 1992. It was frozen for 27 years – setting the new known record for the longest-frozen embryo to ever come to birth, according to the National Embryo Donation Center and research staff at the University of Tennessee Preston Medical Library.

“For so long it was something that we didn’t think we’d ever have,” said Tina Gibson, who has also shared her journey and written about infertility awareness on the NEDC’s website. “Now that we have it … we’re just soaking in every moment.”

Molly and Emma are genetic siblings. Both embryos were donated and frozen together in 1992, about one year after Tina Gibson was born.