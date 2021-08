The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are playing on the “Field of Dreams” field in Iowa on Thursday. Guy Fieri created a special hot dog apple pie just for the occasion. It’s a hot dog smothered in Guy’s homemade bacon jam and apple filling, then placed inside a flakey rectangle-shaped pie crust . . . then drizzled with apple mustard, brown sugar, and apple pie spice. He calls it a, quote, “funky throwback snack” and can’t wait to see what people think of it.