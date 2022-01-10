“This is a special one”: Michael Ray storms to #1 with “Whiskey and Rain”

Warner Music Nashville

Michael Ray brings “Whiskey and Rain” to #1 at country radio.

The country singer has notched his fourth chart-topping hit with “Whiskey and Rain,” the lead single off his latest album, Higher Education.

The Florida native turned to Instagram to celebrate the accomplishment, posting an emotional video thanking his team, country radio and the fans.

“This is a special one,” Michael said, choking back tears.

Michael continued to express his gratitude in the caption, praising one of his country music idols, Gary Allan.

“Y’all I gotta be real. It’s been an emotional one today. Back when we were recording this song I would think about all the things I always loved about @garyallanmusic and the way his music spoke to me and my life growing up in Eustis. I hope this song has been there for you on lonely nights when you’ve needed it, just like Gary always has been for me,” Michael shares. “Thank y’all for this beautiful ride!!! Thank y’all for loving this song!!! We ain’t slowing down!!!”

“Whiskey and Rain” follows Michael’s previous #1 singles, “Kiss You in the Morning,” “Think a Little Less” and “One That Got Away.”

