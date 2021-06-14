“Things Dads Do”: Thomas Rhett releasing new song on Wednesday

ABC/Ed Herrera

Thomas Rhett is celebrating Father’s Day early this year with the release of a new song, “Things Dads Do.”

Thomas made the announcement during an appearance on the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, alongside his father, hit songwriter Rhett Akins. Co-written with his dad, the country superstar initially teased the song on social media last year and will officially release the studio version on Wednesday.

“Of all the songs me and dad have written together, this is one of my favorites,” Thomas shared from the Opry stage of the song that finds him reflecting on the lessons his father taught him growing up, only to find himself in the same position as a father of three daughters and another on the way.

The hitmaker will release the song on Wednesday ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday. Thomas announced in May that he and wife Lauren are expecting their fourth girl in November. She’ll join older sisters Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love.

