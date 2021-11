Des Moines police said they may know how an apartment fire started early Monday morning. According to police, the fire started inside of an apartment at Gray’s Lake Apartments on Fleur Drive when an occupant “attempted to light a bug on fire on a futon.” No one was injured in the fire, but smoke filled the entire building, so even though only four apartments had any damage, they are taking extra precautions and evacuating three other units because of all the smoke that filled the building.