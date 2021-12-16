There’s A Cream Cheese Shortage So Kraft Wants To Pay You

Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity. In time for the holidays, a limited number of people will be able to spend 20 dollars on dessert and let Kraft foot the bill. Basically, customers who can’t get their hands on cream cheese can get another baked good on Kraft’s dime. On Friday and Saturday, 18-thousand people will be able to claim the reimbursement by visiting a special website set up by the Philadelphia Cream Cheese owners. Lucky winners will be able to submit receipts a few weeks later. CONTEST HERE