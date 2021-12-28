The Year in Country 2021: After 26 number ones, Jason Aldean still has “a lot left in the tank”

ABC

2021 found Jason Aldean celebrating his 26th chart-topping hit, with his multi-week #1 duet with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The Georgia native’s the first to admit he’s come a long way since he put out his first single, “Hicktown,” more than fifteen years ago.

“Man, it’s been so wild,” Jason tells ABC Audio. “Honestly, you know, I remember coming out in 2005 and the first single came out and just not knowing, like, I didn’t know if I was gonna be around for one record, two records, five records, I didn’t know.”

“You know, it’s just like, man, [I] just kind of took it one day at a time,” he continues. “And you know, it just all of a sudden, everything kind of took off for us. And you know, you turn around and you’re this many years into it and that many number ones.”

“If I Didn’t Love You” is the lead single from Jason’s Macon album — and he warns he’s not even close to being done.

“It’s been crazy. When I really sit down and think about it, and how things have gone and how everything had to kind of line up the right way for me to have the career I’ve had, it’s been pretty amazing,” he says. “And you know, it’s been a wild ride at times, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

“And I don’t know,” he adds, “I hope it doesn’t end any time soon, because I feel like I’ve got a lot left in the tank.”

The second half of Jason’s double Macon album — titled Georgia — is set to arrive April 22, taking its name from his hometown.

