The Pistol Annies will have a ‘Hell of a Holiday’ as their fundraiser special airs tonight

Supergroup trio the Pistol Annies bring their new Christmas album to life tonight, with the Hell of a Holiday special airing on their Facebook page.

The three performers — Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley — will sit down for an intimate conversation during the special, and will also deliver festive live performances of several tracks off the album.

Hell of a Holiday is made up of a seasonal mix of standards, like “Auld Lang Syne” and Merle Haggard’s “If We Make it Through December,” as well as originals, such as “Snow Globe.”

The fun kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET. It’ll also serve as a fundraiser for the Music Health Alliance, a Nashville-based non-profit that provides health care resources for members of the music industry. That’s a cause that’s particularly important to the trio this year, as Ashley — one third of the Annies — was diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer. This morning, just hours before the special airs, Ashley shared a happy update with fans: She just finished her course of chemotherapy.

“My last chemo is done! Merry Christmas everyone,” she wrote on social media. “Thank you for praying for me. I felt them more than you know. I’ve never been more thankful. Ready to come back like never before in 2022!”

