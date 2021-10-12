The “Official Drink of the Naughty List” Is Coming…

Mountain Dew is releasing a gingerbread soda for the holidays. It’s called Mountain Dew Gingerbread Snap’d. On the bottle, it’s described as Mountain Dew with a, quote, “blast of artificial gingerbread flavor.” They haven’t revealed a release date yet. All we know is it’ll hit shelves before the end of the year. This isn’t the first holiday flavor they’ve come up with. It’s replacing a cranberry-pomegranate flavor called Merry Mash-Up that they’ve been selling since 2018. That one’s discontinued now.

