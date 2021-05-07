The Most Popular Karaoke Songs

The Karaoke company Singing Machine just released a list of the 20 most popular Karaoke songs, based on tracks selected by its users.
1. “Let It Go”, from the “Frozen” soundtrack
2. “Dance Monkey”, Tones and I
3. “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
4. “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Queen
5. “Shallow”, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
6. “Shake It Off”, Taylor Swift
7. “Roar”, Katy Perry
8. “Party in the USA”, Miley Cyrus
9. “How Far I’ll Go”, from the “Moana” soundtrack
10. “Sweet Caroline”, Neil Diamond
11. “Watermelon Sugar”, Harry Styles
12. “Thunder”, Imagine Dragons
13. “Hakuna Matata”, from the “Lion King” soundtrack
14. “A Million Dreams”, from the “Greatest Showman” soundtrack
15. “Do You Want to Build a Snowman”, from the “Frozen” soundtrack
16. “You’re Welcome”, from the “Moana” soundtrack
17. “A Whole New World”, from the “Aladdin” soundtrack
18. “This Is Me”, from the “Greatest Showman” soundtrack
19. “Under the Sea”, from the “Little Mermaid” soundtrack
20. “Friends in Low Places”, Garth Brooks
