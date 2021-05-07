The Most Popular Karaoke Songs

The Karaoke company Singing Machine just released a list of the 20 most popular Karaoke songs, based on tracks selected by its users.

1. “Let It Go”, from the “Frozen” soundtrack

2. “Dance Monkey”, Tones and I

3. “Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

4. “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Queen

5. “Shallow”, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

6. “Shake It Off”, Taylor Swift

7. “Roar”, Katy Perry

8. “Party in the USA”, Miley Cyrus

9. “How Far I’ll Go”, from the “Moana” soundtrack

10. “Sweet Caroline”, Neil Diamond

11. “Watermelon Sugar”, Harry Styles

12. “Thunder”, Imagine Dragons

13. “Hakuna Matata”, from the “Lion King” soundtrack

14. “A Million Dreams”, from the “Greatest Showman” soundtrack

15. “Do You Want to Build a Snowman”, from the “Frozen” soundtrack

16. “You’re Welcome”, from the “Moana” soundtrack

17. “A Whole New World”, from the “Aladdin” soundtrack

18. “This Is Me”, from the “Greatest Showman” soundtrack

19. “Under the Sea”, from the “Little Mermaid” soundtrack

20. “Friends in Low Places”, Garth Brooks