The island nations of New Zealand, Australia, and Japan all had strong showings in the top 10, with Auckland, NZ, taking the top spot.

1. Auckland, New Zealand

2. Osaka, Japan

3. Adelaide, Australia

4. Wellington, New Zealand

5. Tokyo, Japan

6. Perth, Australia

7. Zurich, Switzerland

8. Geneva, Switzerland

9. Melbourne, Australia

10. Brisbane, Australia

LEAST Liveable – Damascus, Syria.